TRACECA highlights strategic role of ports in regional connectivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Ports are strategic multimodal hubs for landlocked countries, the Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission, Jasurbek Choriev said, Trend's correspondent reports.

He made the remark at the international conference "The Role of Ports in Regional Connectivity and Strategic Cooperation" held as part of the “Meeting on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia” (AGEM-CICA)

Jasurbek Choriev noted that ports connect sea routes with railways and highways and provide access to regional and international markets.

“The Technical Annex on Commercial Maritime Transport sets out important obligations for TRACECA member states. These include reducing inefficient dwell time at ports, expediting port and customs clearance, and ensuring efficient land connectivity and multimodal transport services. During our recent visits to the Baku International Sea Trade Port and the ports of Poti and Alat, we discussed practical priorities with port and transportation operators. Port capacity must be supported by coordinated rail operations, efficient logistics processes, and effective documentation procedures. We must act responsibly toward the environment.TRACECA supports sustainable development goals and recognizes the importance of protecting the ecosystems of the Caspian and Black Seas while developing transportation infrastructure and promoting trade,” he said.