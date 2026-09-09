Türkiye unveils COP31 vision focused on climate action and results

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. COP31 will focus on the practical implementation of climate commitments and the transformation of stated goals into concrete results, initiatives, and investments, CEO of COP31 and Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye, Fatma Varank, said during the Baku Climate Action Week, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to her, the climate crisis transcends national borders, necessitating joint action.

"If the crisis crosses borders, our resolve must cross borders as well. Climate justice will remain our guiding principle. At the COP31 table, we will be the voice of vulnerable regions.

This week in Baku, we are also strengthening our joint efforts to move from commitments to implementation," she noted.

Varank expressed appreciation to the COP29 Presidency for its contributions to climate diplomacy, highlighting the consensus reached on the climate finance goal, the advancement of the Baku-to-Belém roadmap, and the finalization of carbon market rules under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

"These achievements will lay a solid foundation for our work on the path to Antalya," she explained.

According to Varank, the mission of COP31 is to transform commitments into concrete results, initiatives, and investments.

"The world needs not new lists of goals, but the will to implement existing goals in fields, industries, and cities. That is why we have defined COP31 as an implementation-focused COP of the future," she added.

The third day of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026) is underway.

The program of the third day will focus on issues such as the transition from climate commitments to concrete action, climate financing, youth participation in climate processes, artificial intelligence and climate technologies, energy efficiency, methane emissions reduction, water resources management, and cultural heritage protection.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are attending the events.

Now in its third year, Baku Climate Action Week is being held in parallel with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week for the first time this year. The Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week will feature a series of sessions, panel discussions and other events on climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026) will run through September 11.