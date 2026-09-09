Turkmenistan, Russia's St. Petersburg discuss pharmaceutical supplies, trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Turkmenistan and St. Petersburg discussed pharmaceutical supplies, medical equipment and measures to expand trade.

This was reflected in a report published by the press service of the Turkmen government on September 9.

According to the report, St. Petersburg Vice Governor Vladimir Omelnitsky held a series of meetings with Turkmen officials during a working visit to Ashgabat.

The sides discussed supplies of pharmaceutical products and equipment for new international medical centers in Ashgabat.

The St. Petersburg delegation also proposed holding online seminars using artificial intelligence technologies to facilitate experience-sharing between doctors from St. Petersburg and Turkmenistan.

“In the economic sphere, the parties outlined steps to expand trade and economic ties,” the press service added.

Cooperation between Turkmenistan and St. Petersburg has developed beyond traditional trade ties, with infrastructure, industry, energy, healthcare and education among the areas of interaction. Previous discussions between the sides in September, 2022, have highlighted opportunities for St. Petersburg companies to participate in Turkmen projects, while Turkmenistan has also sought to expand cooperation with Russian businesses and regions.

There are already examples of practical cooperation. St. Petersburg-based Vozrozhdenie has implemented major infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan, including roads, bridges, interchanges and a system of anti-mudflow structures in Ashgabat. Power engineering company Power Machines has also cooperated with Turkmenenergo. Healthcare and education have emerged as additional areas of interaction, with the sides discussing medical cooperation and professional exchanges.