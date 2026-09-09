Turkmenistan, U.S. discuss parliamentary ties, legal reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Turkmenistan and the U.S. discussed strengthening parliamentary ties, improving legislation and exchanging expert experience.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government on September 9 following a meeting between Chairperson of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova and U.S. Chargé d'Affaires ad interim Kristin Hawkins.

The sides also reviewed the development of bilateral relations in the political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, with emphasis on educational and professional initiatives for lawmakers.

Particular attention was paid to study visits for representatives of the Mejlis under the Open World program, funded by the U.S. Congress. The program provides opportunities to exchange experience in public administration, parliamentary digitalization and the rule of law.

Gulmanova expressed appreciation to the U.S. side for organizing the training visits and supported continuing joint projects aimed at applying international practices in Turkmenistan's legislative process, the publication outlined.

Parliamentary cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United States has increasingly centered on legislative exchanges through the U.S. Congress-funded Open World program. In May 2026, representatives of the Mejlis visited Washington and Helena, Montana, where they studied the U.S. congressional system, federalism and public administration, and held talks with Montana Senator Steve Daines on strengthening interparliamentary dialogue and sharing legislative experience.

The parliamentary track has been developing through regular institutional contacts. In April 2024, the Mejlis met with the Open World coordinator for Turkmenistan to discuss future exchange visits and legislative cooperation, while the latest meeting with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kristin Hawkins reaffirmed support for continuing the program as a tool for improving parliamentary work, digitalization and the exchange of legislative practices.