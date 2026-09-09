Baku to host 2nd International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy in November

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The 2nd International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy (ICCD 2026) will be held in Baku on November 19.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Security, the conference will be jointly organized by the State Service and Romania’s National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics, with the participation of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Security Service and other local partners.

This year’s main theme of ICCD 2026 will be “Power and Influence in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: A Regional Perspective on the Changing Cyberspace Landscape.”

The conference will focus on transformations in technology, geopolitics and international security, bringing together international experts, ambassadors and diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of relevant international organizations.

Discussions will address the impact of artificial intelligence on international relations and diplomacy, the balance between cyber alliances and strategic autonomy, the growing role of major technology companies as geopolitical actors, as well as threats posed by information warfare and deepfake technologies.

Participants will also exchange views on building trust in cyberspace, promoting responsible state behavior, protecting critical infrastructure and managing cross-border cybersecurity risks.

The main objective of ICCD 2026 is to discuss regional and international approaches to the future of cyberspace amid rapidly changing technological and geopolitical conditions, while strengthening cooperation and dialogue among governments, international organizations, expert communities and the private sector.

The first International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy was held in Azerbaijan in 2024, bringing together nearly 120 participants from more than 30 countries.