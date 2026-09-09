Azerbaijan to be represented by large delegation at COP31 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijan will be represented by a large delegation at COP31, Azerbaijan’s Presidential Representative for Climate Affairs Mukhtar Babayev told Trend in an exclusive interview.

“This year, both Baku Climate Action Week and the UN Climate Week are being held simultaneously. Around 2,500 participants have registered for the event, with guests from more than 100 countries. The week has been very active and interesting. In some cases, emotional statements by the parties have also stood out,” Babayev said during Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026).

He noted that a meeting held with the participation of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center brought together numerous guests with extensive experience in climate issues and international relations.

“They provide Azerbaijan with very important advice on these issues, take part in discussions and share their recommendations. This is a very important factor for us. It once again demonstrates that Baku is a center of climate negotiations and a venue that contributes to the climate dialogue,” Babayev said.

According to him, maintaining momentum on the climate agenda following COP29 is an achievement for Azerbaijan.

“Ensuring such continuity after COP29 is an achievement for Azerbaijan. This demonstrates confidence in Azerbaijan, strong trust in the Azerbaijani state and broad support for the climate policy pursued in our country,” Babayev said.

Asked about Azerbaijan’s participation in COP31, Babayev said the country is working closely with the COP31 team.

“We are working very actively. We are cooperating with the COP31 team. We are supporting them in organizing the negotiations, and our colleagues are also involved in preparing the forum venue. We are continuing our work with the COP31 team in a very constructive atmosphere,” he said.

Babayev also said Azerbaijan would participate in COP31 with a large delegation.

“We will participate with a very large delegation. Government agencies, ministries, private companies and non-governmental organizations will be represented. We will have a large pavilion there,” he added.

The third day of Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026) is currently underway.

The third day’s program focuses on such issues as moving from climate commitments to concrete action, climate finance, youth participation in climate processes, artificial intelligence and climate technologies, energy efficiency, methane emissions reduction, water resource management and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society are participating in the events.

Baku Climate Action Week is being held for the third time and, for the first time this year, is taking place in parallel with the UNFCCC Climate Week. A number of sessions, panel discussions and other events on climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action will be held as part of the Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week.

Baku Climate Action Week 2026 will continue through Sept. 11.