Third day of 4th Climate Week gets underway in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The third day of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026) has started, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The program of the third day will focus on issues such as the transition from climate commitments to concrete action, climate financing, youth participation in climate processes, artificial intelligence and climate technologies, energy efficiency, methane emissions reduction, water resources management, and cultural heritage protection.

One of the first sessions of the day is dedicated to the topic "Climate Leadership Beyond COP31: Delivering Implementation through Partnerships". The round table will discuss the transformation of climate commitments to be adopted after COP31 into practical results and the role of partnerships in this direction.

The program also includes an "Impact Dialogue" session on the role of subnational institutions in climate action. The implementation of climate policy at the local and regional levels and the contribution of these institutions to climate action will be discussed here.

The third day's program will also include a roundtable discussion on the activities of young journalists on climate issues, "Climate conversations: Engaging Young Journalists." The session will examine the role of young journalists in covering the climate agenda and increasing their engagement in this area.

In addition, discussions will be held on the topics of energy efficiency certification of buildings and digital building passports. This session will focus on increasing energy efficiency in the construction sector, implementing digital solutions, and adapting buildings to climate goals.

The day's program also includes discussions within the framework of the Climate Forum, which is being held under the leadership of youth. The session on "From Commitments to Implementation: On the Road to COP31" will discuss ways to translate climate commitments into real action. Another session will discuss the question "Climate × Artificial Intelligence: Can Technology Solve the Climate Crisis?"

Another important topic of the third day is the mobilization of public and private climate finance for peace, relief, and recovery. The session will consider directing climate finance to meet various needs and the possibilities of public-private sector cooperation.

A roundtable discussion will also be held on the topic of cultural heritage and biodiversity protection in Turkic civilization. The session will discuss the transition from shared traditions to joint action, the protection of cultural heritage from the impacts of climate change, and biodiversity conservation.

The program will also discuss the acceleration of climate-resilient technologies and innovations. The focus here is on the role of new technologies and innovative solutions in shaping a future that is resilient to the impacts of climate change.

In the second half of the day, a roundtable discussion will be held on the topic of expanding methane emissions reduction in the Caspian region. The session will discuss issues such as reducing methane emissions, regional cooperation, and expanding specific activities in this direction.

One of the main sessions of the third day's program is on the topic of "Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action - From Commitments to Implementation". The session will address the development of water-centered climate action until COP31, managing water resources in line with climate change, and translating the commitments made into practical measures.

BCAW 2026 will last until September 11.

Will be updated