BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched attacks on 2 U.S. ships, 8 oil tankers, and 10 other vessels last night.

This was reported by the IRGC.

"Two U.S. ships, 8 oil tankers, and 10 other vessels were fired upon while attempting to pass through the forbidden and dangerous part of the Strait of Hormuz," the report said.

The IRGC noted the attacks were carried out in response to the U.S. military's attack on five Iranian oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, which seriously damaged the vessels.

According to the report, the Strait of Hormuz is under the strong control and management of the IRGC's naval forces.

Meanwhile, on July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a breach of the ceasefire and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran launched missile and drone strikes against U.S. military targets in the Persian Gulf region. Although Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to the negotiating table, disagreements over security in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program, and other issues leave the future of the peace process uncertain. At present, commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has once again come to a virtual standstill.