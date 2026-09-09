KazTransOil increases oil transshipment via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. KazTransOil increased the volume of oil transshipment in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline by 12% to 1.034 million tons in January-August 2026, the company said.

“Oil loading into tankers at the Port of Aktau using the capacities of KazTransOil amounted to 2.384 million tons, 6% higher than the figure for the same period of 2025. Of this, transshipment in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan direction increased by 12% to 1.034 million tons,” the company said.

According to the company, KazTransOil's consolidated volume of oil transportation and oil products transshipment amounted to 31.890 million tons in the first eight months of 2026, up 4% compared to the same period of 2025.

KazTransOil separately transported 30.639 million tons of oil through its main oil pipeline system, up 4% year-on-year.

The company's consolidated oil freight turnover amounted to 30.546 billion ton-kilometers during the reporting period, increasing by 2% year-on-year.

Oil freight turnover through KazTransOil's main oil pipeline system amounted to 23.696 billion ton-kilometers, up 1% compared to the first eight months of 2025.

The company also reported that the volume of oil transported to Kazakhstan's oil refineries through KazTransOil's main oil pipeline system amounted to 12.087 million tons.