Azerbaijan’s importance in East-West and North-South corridors growing - ADY chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijan’s location at the crossroads of Asia and Europe is further increasing its importance along both the East-West and North-South transport corridors, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Rovshan Rustamov, chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), made the remarks while speaking at an international conference titled “The Role of Ports in Regional Connectivity and Strategic Cooperation,” held as part of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

He noted that Azerbaijan’s railway connections make a particular contribution to the development of these corridors and occupy a distinctive place in Eurasia’s broader logistics chain.

“Our goal is to further increase the port’s handling capacity. To this end, work is continuing on the second phase of the development of the Port of Baku. In addition to the current annual cargo handling capacity of 15 million tons, we plan to increase it by another 10 million tons.

“We are also working intensively to expand container handling capacity. As you know, the Port of Baku was originally designed to handle 100,000 TEUs annually. Following the merger last year, we increased this figure to 150,000 TEUs through greater operational efficiency, and it will reach 200,000 TEUs by the end of this year,” he added.

Rustamov also noted that the sector faces broader challenges.

“The decline in water levels in the Caspian Sea is raising serious concerns for shipping and access to ports. At the same time, tensions and conflicts along international trade routes make close coordination among ports even more important.

“That is precisely why holding a conference of port executives under the CICA framework is important. At a time of growing uncertainty, such meetings help build trust and turn our shared concerns into practical action,” he said.