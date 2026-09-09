Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 9.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to September 8.

The official rate for $1 is 1,624,371 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,888,746 rials. On September 8, the euro was priced at 1,883,142 rials.

Currency Rial on September 9 Rial on September 8 1 US dollar USD 1,624,371 1,619,512 1 British pound GBP 2,199,693 2,192,830 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,007,759 2,001,464 1 Swedish króna SEK 169,457 168,817 1 Norwegian krone NOK 175,650 174,704 1 Danish krone DKK 252,660 251,939 1 Indian rupee INR 17,132 17,129 1 UAE Dirham AED 442,307 440,984 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,258,657 5,242,792 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 585,842 583,516 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,053,183 1,048,922 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 207,148 206,574 1 Omani rial OMR 4,223,001 4,209,736 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,178,806 1,172,524 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 950,988 951,853 1 South African rand ZAR 101,567 101,203 1 Turkish lira TRY 33,527 33,440 1 Russian ruble RUB 18,785 18,790 1 Qatari riyal QAR 446,256 444,921 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 123,974 123,310 1 Syrian pound SYP 13,309 13,269 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,172,506 1,168,919 1 Saudi riyal SAR 433,166 431,870 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,320,136 4,307,213 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,284,162 1,279,124 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,321,702 1,318,870 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 49,404 49,381 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 774 771 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,070,246 1,070,090 1 Libyan dinar LYD 256,573 254,883 1 Chinese yuan CNY 256,573 241,324 100 Thai baht THB 4,938,592 4,923,126 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 399,782 400,289 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,211,159 1,203,207 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,291,073 2,284,220 1 euro EUR 1,888,746 1,883,142 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 357,729 356,738 1 Georgian lari GEL 624,483 622,196 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 92,387 91,749 1 Afghan afghani AFN 24,810 24,729 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 528,423 526,671 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 955,512 952,654 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,602,746 2,583,386 1 Tajik somoni TJS 175,722 175,407 1 Turkmen manat TMT 464,359 463,186 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,002 2,002

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,888,746 rials and $1 costs 1,624,371.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,28-2,31 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,65-2,68 million rials.