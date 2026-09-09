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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 9

Economy Materials 9 September 2026 09:31 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 9
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 9.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to September 8.

The official rate for $1 is 1,624,371 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,888,746 rials. On September 8, the euro was priced at 1,883,142 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 9

Rial on September 8

1 US dollar

USD

1,624,371

1,619,512

1 British pound

GBP

2,199,693

2,192,830

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,007,759

2,001,464

1 Swedish króna

SEK

169,457

168,817

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

175,650

174,704

1 Danish krone

DKK

252,660

251,939

1 Indian rupee

INR

17,132

17,129

1 UAE Dirham

AED

442,307

440,984

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,258,657

5,242,792

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

585,842

583,516

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,053,183

1,048,922

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

207,148

206,574

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,223,001

4,209,736

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,178,806

1,172,524

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

950,988

951,853

1 South African rand

ZAR

101,567

101,203

1 Turkish lira

TRY

33,527

33,440

1 Russian ruble

RUB

18,785

18,790

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

446,256

444,921

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

123,974

123,310

1 Syrian pound

SYP

13,309

13,269

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,172,506

1,168,919

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

433,166

431,870

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,320,136

4,307,213

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,284,162

1,279,124

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,321,702

1,318,870

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

49,404

49,381

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

774

771

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,070,246

1,070,090

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

256,573

254,883

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

256,573

241,324

100 Thai baht

THB

4,938,592

4,923,126

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

399,782

400,289

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,211,159

1,203,207

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,291,073

2,284,220

1 euro

EUR

1,888,746

1,883,142

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

357,729

356,738

1 Georgian lari

GEL

624,483

622,196

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

92,387

91,749

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

24,810

24,729

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

528,423

526,671

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

955,512

952,654

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,602,746

2,583,386

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

175,722

175,407

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

464,359

463,186

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,002

2,002

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,888,746 rials and $1 costs 1,624,371.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,28-2,31 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,65-2,68 million rials.

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