TOYO set to join Japan-Turkmenistan committee meeting in Tokyo (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. TOYO Engineering expects to participate in the upcoming Japan-Turkmenistan Economic Committee meeting in Tokyo.

The Japanese company made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Trend about the role of the bilateral committee platform in advancing industrial cooperation with Turkmenistan.

"TOYO is a member of the Japan–Turkmenistan Economic Committee and will most probably participate in the forthcoming joint meeting in Tokyo as a member of the Committee," the company said.

According to TOYO, the meeting is expected to bring together government institutions, state-owned enterprises and Japanese companies to discuss industrial priorities and identify practical areas for cooperation.

"We understand that the meeting is intended to provide an opportunity for government organizations, state-owned enterprises and Japanese companies to exchange views on industrial priorities and identify concrete areas of cooperation," the company noted.

TOYO described the committee framework as an important mechanism for expanding bilateral industrial cooperation.

"We regard the bilateral committee framework as a valuable platform for promoting industrial cooperation," the company said.

The company also reaffirmed its interest in contributing to Turkmenistan's industrial development, particularly in gas-chemical and fertilizer projects.

"TOYO remains interested in contributing to Turkmenistan's industrial development, particularly in the gas-chemical and fertilizer sectors, while evaluating each future opportunity on its technical and commercial merits," the company added.

TOYO Engineering Corporation is one of Japan's leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, founded in 1961 and positioning itself globally under the concept of "Engineering for Sustainable Growth of the Global Community." The company specializes in gas processing, petrochemicals, fertilizers, power infrastructure, hydrogen, carbon management, and other industrial projects, while also expanding digital engineering and sustainability-oriented solutions across its international operations.

Turkmenistan has become one of TOYO's longest-standing markets in Central Asia. In 2018, the company completed the Kiyanly Polymer Plant for Turkmengaz, delivering a gas separation unit, a 400,000-ton-per-year ethylene plant and an 80,000-ton-per-year polypropylene plant using its proprietary COREFLUX technology. Since 2025, TOYO has been carrying out a major overhaul of the Kiyanly complex together with Türkiye's Rönesans Endüstri Tesisleri, while in February 2026 the partners signed a second-phase cooperation memorandum with Turkmenhimiya. Earlier this year, TOYO President and CEO Eiji Hosoi described Turkmenistan as one of the company's main partners during talks with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.