Kyrgyzstan’s President appoints new Justice Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Almaz Ayylchiev appointed Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Justice.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, the appointment was formalized by a decree signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov signed a decree pursuant to which, in accordance with paragraph 2 of Part 1 of Article 70 and Article 71 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, Ayylchiev Almaz Asimovich was appointed Minister of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic," the statement said.

According to the decree, Almaz Ayylchiev was also relieved of his previously assigned duties.