Azerbaijan-Türkiye 5th Energy Forum to be held in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The 5th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum will be held in Baku on Sept. 11, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy said.

The forum will feature discussions on the activities of working groups from the two countries, as well as the hydrocarbon and petrochemical industries, renewable energy, energy efficiency, regulation, mining and other areas.

Projects implemented during the past period, the results achieved and outstanding issues will also be reviewed.

The 4th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum was held in Izmir, Türkiye, in September last year.