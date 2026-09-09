Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan discuss bean exports and expanding trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discussed bean exports to the Pakistani market.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Bishkek Altamash Wazir Khan.

"During the bilateral talks, particular attention was paid to the export of beans produced in Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan. Special importance was attached to establishing direct contacts between Kyrgyz producers and Pakistani importers, organizing and participating in bilateral trade exhibitions, as well as determining specific volumes and terms of supplies," the statement said.

At the beginning of the meeting, the sides noted that a number of high-level visits had taken place between the two countries within a short period.

The sides emphasized that the key agreements reached at the level of the heads of state should now be given concrete substance and transformed into projects, investments and practical results that would be tangible for citizens and business communities in both countries.

To this end, the sides agreed to intensify work on supplying Kyrgyz agricultural products to the Pakistani market and begin joint practical efforts to expand bilateral trade.