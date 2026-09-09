Kazakhstan plans law on energy storage systems and green energy concept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Kazakhstan plans to adopt a law on energy storage systems and develop a long-term concept for green energy development.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Director of the Ministry’s Department of Renewable Energy Sources Turar Alimzhan said this at the Go Net Zero - Central Asia and Caspian Business Summit in Astana.

He noted that, under the approved Action Plan for the Development of the Electric Power Industry until 2035, Kazakhstan plans to commission at least 8.4 GW of installed renewable energy capacity.

“We are moving toward this goal systematically. The law on energy storage systems is already under consideration, and this is one of our strategic priorities. At the same time, a concept for the development of green energy for the long term is being developed,” Alimzhan emphasized.

According to him, further development of low-carbon energy requires consolidating the efforts of regional countries, exchanging experience and developing coordinated approaches.

In his speech, Alimzhan noted that the countries of the region are united not only by common history and cultural ties, but also by shared energy systems, water resources and responsibility for sustainable development.

He noted that the region is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are synchronizing their efforts to shape a new energy model in which renewable generation, energy storage systems and low-carbon technologies are becoming the foundation of industrial sovereignty.

According to the director, one of the key issues on the regional agenda is the development of a sustainable and independent energy system while maintaining competitiveness and control over critical infrastructure. This requires modernizing energy grids, introducing energy storage systems, improving regulatory mechanisms and aligning approaches with international climate standards.

Particular attention at the summit was paid to the development of the Central Asia - Azerbaijan - Europe green energy corridor. The project has entered the practical implementation stage and is considered one of the promising areas of regional energy cooperation.