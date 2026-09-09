Japarov calls for unity between Kyrgyzstan’s key state institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov called for stronger constructive cooperation among the president, the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) and the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure the country's further development.

According to the Kyrgyz president's press service, the head of state made the statement on September 9 during a session of the Jogorku Kenesh.

"As Sadyr Japarov emphasized, only through mutual understanding and constructive cooperation among the President, the Jogorku Kenesh and the Cabinet of Ministers on key areas of state policy will the country be able to move forward confidently," the statement said.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the country's development, economic growth, social stability and the quality of life of citizens largely depend on the effective work of the legislative branch.

He noted that transforming Kyrgyzstan into a country with a strong economy, modern infrastructure and broad opportunities for education, employment and doing business is a common task.

"Only through mutual understanding and constructive cooperation among the President, the Jogorku Kenesh and the Cabinet of Ministers on key areas of state policy will the country be able to move forward confidently," Sadyr Japarov said.

The president noted that differences in views among the branches of government are a natural phenomenon and may involve disputes and discussions. At the same time, he said, the interests of the state and the well-being of the people should underlie all decisions.

"Our people expect not empty promises from us, but results; not disputes, but the right decisions; not mutual accusations, but responsible work," the head of state stressed.

Sadyr Japarov also noted the strengthening of Kyrgyzstan's international position amid economic growth and the holding of major international events. He called for maintaining the achieved pace of development and continuing the country's steady course.

"We will be able to accomplish this task only through unity and cohesion – when we all act together as one team," the president said.