Azerbaijan economy shows growth with strong non-oil performance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijan's economy grew in the period from January through August 2026.

This was reflected in report published by the State Statistics Committee.

According to the report, Azerbaijan produced gross domestic product (GDP) worth 87.7 billion manat ($51.6 billion) in the mentioned period, which is 1.2% higher than in the same period last year. Over the past year, the value of the country’s oil and gas GDP decreased by 0.8% to 26.2 billion manat ($15.4 billion). Meanwhile, non-oil and gas GDP rose by 2.1% to 61.5 billion manat ($36.2 billion).

During the reporting period, the total value of industrial output in Azerbaijan fell by 0.4% year-on-year to 44.6 billion manat ($26.2 billion), while non-oil and gas industrial output increased by 5.4% to 14.6 billion manat ($8.6 billion). The total value of agricultural production grew by 2.6% to 10.1 billion manat ($5.9 billion), transport and warehousing services rose by 8.7% to 10.9 billion manat ($6.4 billion), and information and communication services increased by 10.7% to 2.7 billion manat ($1.6 billion).