COP31 to focus on achieving real results and implementing climate commitments - Australian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. COP31 conference will focus on delivering on climate commitments, delivering real benefits to people, and paying particular attention to countries on the front lines of climate change impacts, Australia's Deputy President for COP31 negotiations, David Higgins, said at the official opening ceremony of the 4th Climate Week in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that Australia has worked closely with Türkiye over the year to build a strong partnership built on trust, cooperation, and friendship.

"These values ​​will provide a solid foundation for COP31 in Antalya in just two months," Higgins pointed out.

According to him, this year's COP will take place against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions, instability in energy markets, and global uncertainties.

"Multilateralism hasn't been tested to this extent for a long time. Today, it's absolutely clear that international cooperation and multilateralism have never been more important," he emphasized.

Higgins also noted that the COP31 partnership, stretching from the Mediterranean to the Pacific, provides a significant opportunity to strengthen climate action.

"As the COP31 Presidency and negotiating team, we'll deliver a transparent, inclusive, and collaborative presidency. We'll listen to all parties, take into account your experiences, and support each other's initiatives to achieve practical results," he explained.

The Australian delegate noted that COP31 will be a 'COP of realization and implementation'.

"We want to ensure that the commitments already made are fulfilled, that they deliver real benefits to people, and that we focus particularly on those on the front lines of climate change. As part of this, we are working closely with Türkiye as COP chair to unite the world around priorities that support a genuine global energy transition," said Higgins.

He noted that economies powered by clean energy, supported by modern power grids and batteries, stand out as a sustainable solution.

"Electrification is one of the most practical ways to reduce emissions, support energy security, and increase economic opportunities. Electrification has undoubtedly become one of the key themes of this COP, and we'll ensure translation of this momentum into strong outcomes in Antalya," he stressed.

Higgins highlighted that COP31 also provides an important opportunity to improve access to climate finance.

"To this end, we are using our leadership role at COP31 to build consensus on making the climate finance architecture simpler, faster, and fairer," he said.

According to him, the current climate finance system is not designed with the needs of small island states and least developed countries in mind.

"Long approval processes, high transaction costs, complex information requirements, and fragmented financing mechanisms are preventing countries from building climate resilience," Higgins said.

He further pointed out that the Pacific island states face serious problems such as rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and threats to food and water security.

Higgins mentioned that special attention will be paid to the priorities of the Pacific region within COP31. These priorities include keeping the 1.5°C target within reach, strengthening the ocean-climate link, making Pacific peoples' voices heard more, and improving access to finance.

"At a time when trust in multilateralism is being tested, our most powerful tool is collective action. We must continue to come together to fight climate change and take advantage of the opportunities of the energy transition," he added.

In conclusion, Higgins highly appreciated the leadership and activity of Azerbaijan and Brazil at the last two COP conferences.

"We look forward to working with Türkiye to build on this strong legacy at COP31," the official said.