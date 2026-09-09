Azerbaijan predicts launch of physical work on TRIPP project in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Physical work on the TRIPP project is expected to be launched in 2027, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters on the sidelines of the 2026 Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026), Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The minister noted that the main negotiations on the section of the TRIPP project that passes through the territory of Armenia and is approximately 40 kilometers long are being held between the U.S. and Armenia.

"The main negotiations are being held between the U.S. and Armenia because the part of the TRIPP project that belongs to the corridor - approximately 40 kilometers of land - is the territory of Armenia. Therefore, the main negotiating parties here are the U.S. and Armenia," Bayramov pointed out.

According to him, partners from the U.S. regularly inform the Azerbaijani side about the progress of the negotiations and work.

"This is also very natural. Because both the entry and exit points of the project are the borders of Azerbaijan. The implementation of this project does not seem possible without the direct participation of Azerbaijan," the minister emphasized.

Bayramov said that the formation of the financing mechanism of the project, the intention to attract financial resources from potential investors, including investors from the U.S., and the implementation of other agreements require some time.

"The information provided to us is that the work and negotiations are being successfully continued. Earlier information indicated that physical works were likely to begin earlier. Currently, within the framework of new public statements, the start of physical works is expected to be held in 2027," he explained.

The minister also noted that Azerbaijan is interested in the implementation of the TRIPP project as soon as possible.

"Our approach is that the sooner this project is implemented, the better. This has numerous benefits for Azerbaijan, Armenia, and other countries of the region covering a wider geography," he said.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan continues its work on the railway and highway in the main territory of the country towards the Armenian border.

"Azerbaijan continues its work on the railway and highway in the main territory towards the Armenian border. The work is planned to be completed in 2027," the minister said.

Bayramov noted that work has also begun on the restoration of the railway line in the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

"At the same time, relevant work has already begun on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev to restore the railway line in the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," he noted.

The minister said that there are also international partners interested in participating in the project.

"Negotiations are underway with them. Without waiting for the results of these negotiations, the Azerbaijani side is continuing its work. We are moving very quickly. This is once again a clear indication of our approach to such an important regional project," Bayramov emphasized.