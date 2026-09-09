Azerbaijan tallies cargo traffic on Middle Corridor for 8M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. A total of 53,574 TEU of cargo was transported along the Middle Corridor from January through August of this year, Rashad Majidov, Chief Operating Officer of ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Majidov made the remark during a panel discussion held within the framework of the international conference on "The role of ports in regional connectivity and strategic cooperation" as part of the "Consultation on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia" (CICA).

He noted that in the first 8 months of 2026, the volume of cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor increased by 11% year-on-year.

"During the reporting period, 42,642 TEU of cargo was transported in the East-West direction and 10,932 TEU of cargo was transported in the West-East direction.

"Azerbaijan Railways is one of the founders of the Middle Corridor, which has existed for more than 20 years. Each route serves its own purpose. There is no need to prioritize them in any way or compare them with each other.

From the customer's point of view, the Middle Corridor and any sea route are complementary. They do not compete. If we look at it as an operator or a sea operator, we are in competition," he added.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route connecting Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, reaching Europe via the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. The Middle Corridor offers a land route connecting East Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer sea routes.