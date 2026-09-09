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President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva send wreaths to farewell ceremony of People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky (PHOTO)

Politics News 9 September 2026 14:43 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva send wreaths to farewell ceremony of People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky (PHOTO)
Elvin Ahmad
Elvin Ahmad
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have sent a wreath to the farewell ceremony for People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky.

The wreath was laid at the farewell ceremony of the deceased at the Russian Drama Theater.

The ceremony is attended by family members and close friends of the deceased, senior officials from the Ministry of Culture, People’s Artists, and members of the public.

Following the farewell ceremony, the People’s Artist will be buried in the Second Alley of Honor.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva send wreaths to farewell ceremony of People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva send wreaths to farewell ceremony of People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva send wreaths to farewell ceremony of People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva send wreaths to farewell ceremony of People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva send wreaths to farewell ceremony of People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva send wreaths to farewell ceremony of People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky (PHOTO)

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