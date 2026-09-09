Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss trade-economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed the current state and prospects of trade-economic ties.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on September 9 following talks between Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ravshanbek Alimov.

“During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Turkmen-Uzbek relations in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian fields. The diplomats emphasized the effectiveness of the long-term strategic partnership based on the principles of good neighborliness, trust, and mutual respect,” the press release said.

The diplomats also reviewed preparations for upcoming joint events aimed at deepening interstate dialogue.

According to the report, the sides reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen bilateral partnership through practical cooperation.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have significantly expanded bilateral cooperation in recent years, moving beyond traditional political dialogue toward closer coordination in energy, transport, industrial cooperation and regional connectivity. The two countries have intensified contacts through regular intergovernmental commission meetings, increased cross-border trade, and promoted joint infrastructure initiatives aimed at strengthening Central Asia's role in Eurasian transport corridors.

High-level exchanges have also focused on simplifying trade procedures, developing logistics links and coordinating positions on regional economic initiatives, reflecting a broader trend toward deeper integration between the neighboring states.