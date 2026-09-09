Kazakhstan banks' assets rise 6.9% in 8M 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The assets of Kazakhstan's banks increased by 6.9% to 75.6 trillion tenge ($166.4 billion) in the first eight months of 2026, Chairperson of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market Madina Abylkassimova said.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh president.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Abylkassimova, who presented a report on the results of regulation and development of the financial market for the first eight months of 2026 and tasks for the upcoming period.

Abylkassimova said that, as part of the implementation of the new banking law, the regulatory framework had been fully updated, with 80 regulatory legal acts adopted.

She noted that the banking sector remained stable. Banks' capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.7%.

As part of its supervisory activities, the Agency conducted 279 inspections of financial sector entities during the first eight months of 2026. A total of 190 supervisory measures were applied, with fines totaling 465 million tenge ($1.02 million).

In the microfinance and debt collection sectors, 13 entities had their licenses revoked, six had their licenses suspended, and four collection agencies were removed from the register.

Abylkassimova also briefed the President on measures to expand financing for the economy and reduce household debt. Loans to businesses increased by 3.5% to 16 trillion tenge ($35.2 billion). The volume of new business loans increased by 19.1% since the beginning of the year to 12.5 trillion tenge ($27.5 billion).

She noted that as a result of regulatory measures, the growth rate of consumer lending slowed to 4.6% in the first seven months of 2026. Since July 2026, the Finkelisimkz platform for the collective settlement of problem loans has been launched.

An office of the Unified Financial Ombudsman is expected to begin operating by the end of the year to consider citizens' appeals.

Abylkassimova also reported on the implementation of the President's instructions to develop a Capital Market and Insurance Market Development Program through 2030, as well as draft new laws on the capital market and insurance market.

She presented information on the digitalization of the financial sector and the introduction of artificial intelligence.

The Agency has developed a unified supervisory platform, FinAI, using artificial intelligence. By the end of the year, a strategy for introducing AI across all sectors of the financial market will be developed, providing for unified approaches to information security and data protection.

"The Head of State issued a number of instructions on ensuring financial stability, applying artificial intelligence in the financial sector, expanding lending to the real sector, and developing capital and insurance markets", " the president's press service said.

The currency conversion is made by Trend and based on the official exchange rate of 1 USD = 454.46 tenge as of September 9.