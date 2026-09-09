Development Bank of Kazakhstan lists Dim Sum bonds on AIX

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK) has listed two tranches of Dim Sum bonds on the Astana International Exchange (AIX) with maturities of five and 10 years.

This was announced in a statement published by the Astana International Exchange (AIX).

According to the AIX, the final coupon rate was set at 2.25% for the five-year tranche and 2.75% for the 10-year tranche. The total issue volume amounted to 3.7 billion Chinese yuan ($551.7 million).

"The listing of Dim Sum bonds of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan on AIX is an important milestone in expanding access to financing and investment opportunities in Chinese yuan. Strong investor interest demonstrates the growing potential for integration of the capital markets of Kazakhstan and China. We are pleased to support DBK in expanding its international investor base and developing AIX as a platform connecting issuers and investors," AIX Chairperson of the Management Board Assel Mukazhanova said.

The listing expands the range of CNY-denominated instruments on AIX and provides investors with additional opportunities to participate in Kazakhstan's capital market.

Earlier, on September 2, AIX announced the listing of two tranches of Dim Sum bonds issued by Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas. The five-year tranche amounted to 1.5 billion yuan (about $223.7 million), with a coupon rate of 2.3% and maturity on September 2, 2031.

The 10-year tranche amounted to 2 billion yuan ($298.2 million), with a coupon rate of 2.8% and maturity on September 2, 2036.

Both tranches provide for semi-annual coupon payments.

The dollar equivalents were calculated at the exchange rate of 1 CNY = $0.1491.