New Cabinet officials take oath before President Japarov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Six new members of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers took the oath before President Sadyr Japarov and deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh.

According to the Kyrgyz president's press service, the ceremony was held on September 9 during a parliamentary session.

The oath was taken by:

- Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulan Mamatkanov;

- Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Almaz Imangaziev;

- Minister of Finance Ruslan Suynaliev;

- Minister of Justice Almaz Ayylchiev;

- Minister of Energy Altynbek Rysbekov;

- Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Maksat Asanaliev.

Following the ceremony, President Sadyr Japarov addressed deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh and citizens of the country.

In his speech, the head of state emphasized the need to further strengthen cooperation between the legislative and executive branches of government, as well as to maintain the pace of economic development and stability in the country.