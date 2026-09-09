Uzbekistan, FAO advance measures to combat land degradation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Uzbekistan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) are advancing practical measures to combat land degradation, desertification, and water scarcity in the country’s agricultural regions, with a focus on sustainable land and pasture management.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between representatives of the Uzbek Agriculture Ministry and international consultant Muhammad Ayaz Keerio to discuss the development of Farmer Field Schools under the project.

The discussions were held as part of a FAO-backed project on the sustainable management of forests and pastures in drought-affected ecosystems in Uzbekistan.

The meeting focused on practical measures for rational use of land resources, sustainable pasture management and improving the condition of degraded areas in selected parts of Bukhara and Navoi regions.

The sides discussed the introduction of sustainable land management practices, efforts to achieve land degradation neutrality, measures to prevent desertification and more efficient use of pasture resources.

“Strengthening sustainable land management practices and developing practical solutions for farmers and land users are essential to addressing land degradation and desertification in drought-affected areas,” the Agriculture Ministry said.

The participants also exchanged views on establishing and operating Farmer Field Schools and Agropastoral Field Schools. Particular attention was given to planning, implementation and monitoring of their activities, based on a comprehensive guide developed for sustainable land and forest management and achieving land degradation neutrality.

The discussions also covered practical guidance aimed at expanding the economic opportunities of rural communities, land users and other participants in the agricultural sector.

Climate change, water scarcity, land degradation and desertification remain major challenges for agriculture, making the development of locally applicable land-management practices increasingly important.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants agreed to organize seminars and training sessions for relevant organizations, farming enterprises, land users and businesses. The sessions will focus on strengthening practical knowledge and improving the implementation of project activities at the local level.

The initiative is intended to help translate sustainable land-management approaches into practical measures while strengthening cooperation between government institutions, farmers, land users and international partners.