Kyrgyzstan to boost agricultural production and processing development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Kyrgyzstan plans to strengthen measures to develop the production, processing and sale of agricultural products in order to strengthen food security.

This was announced by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, following the meeting of the Council on Food Security and Nutrition of the Kyrgyz Republic chaired by Erlist Akunbekov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, instructions were given to move work on geographical agro-industrial zones to the practical stage, as well as to organize autumn fieldwork and preparations for the 2027 spring sowing campaign based on a unified plan.

Particular attention will be paid to the development of the processing industry. A program for the processing of vegetables and fruits for 2027–2031 is planned to be developed, including specific production projects.

Furthermore, a separate proposal for the development of citrus farming will be prepared.

The meeting also discussed the regulation of the meat market, imports of certain types of products, logistics, the state reserve and price stabilization.

According to Akunbekov, ensuring food security requires coordination among all government agencies and covers the entire process — from production and storage to processing, logistics, trade and public nutrition.