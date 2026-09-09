Uzbekistan, Serbia develop climate-resilient crop varieties

Photo: the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Uzbekistan and Serbia are expanding scientific and technological cooperation in crop breeding, modern seed production and nursery development, with the two countries working to develop high-yield varieties adapted to Uzbekistan’s climate.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The cooperation involves Serbia’s Institute of Field and Vegetable Crops in Novi Sad and focuses on developing varieties and hybrids of fruits and vegetables that can withstand heat, drought and various diseases.

Scientists and specialists from the two countries are working to exchange expertise, apply advanced breeding methods, develop varieties with strong genetic potential and test them under Uzbekistan’s local conditions.

Particular attention is being paid to producing high-quality seeds and planting materials, preserving and multiplying varietal characteristics, and transferring scientific developments into commercial agricultural production.

The cooperation also includes plans to establish a modern nursery production system in Uzbekistan based on advanced technologies. Serbian experience is expected to be adapted to local conditions through joint projects.

“The partnership with Serbian specialists provides an opportunity to combine scientific expertise and practical experience to develop varieties and hybrids that are better adapted to Uzbekistan’s climate and production conditions,” the Uzbek side said.

The two countries have signed relevant cooperation agreements following a series of meetings, providing a framework for expanding joint research and combining scientific capacity with practical agricultural expertise.

Future cooperation is expected to include joint scientific research, field trials, specialist exchanges, professional development and internship programs.

The partnership comes as Uzbekistan seeks to strengthen domestic breeding and seed-production capacity and introduce technologies that can improve agricultural productivity and resilience to climate change.

The cooperation with Serbian researchers could also support the development of a more modern nursery and planting-material production system, while helping bring new breeding technologies and scientific results into agricultural practice.

The sides are expected to continue working on practical projects aimed at increasing the availability of quality seeds and planting materials, strengthening local breeding capabilities and developing climate-adapted horticulture and vegetable production in Uzbekistan.