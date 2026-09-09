Baku hosts official opening ceremony of 4th Climate Week (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The official opening ceremony of the Fourth Climate Week is being held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The opening ceremony is being attended by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijani Presidential Representative for Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev, UN officials, and other guests.

The third day of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026) is underway.

The program of the third day will focus on issues such as the transition from climate commitments to concrete action, climate financing, youth participation in climate processes, artificial intelligence and climate technologies, energy efficiency, methane emissions reduction, water resources management, and cultural heritage protection.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are attending the events.

Now in its third year, Baku Climate Action Week is being held in parallel with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week for the first time this year. The Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week will feature a series of sessions, panel discussions and other events on climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

BCAW 2026 will continue until September 11.

Will be updated