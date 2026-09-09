UN plans to expand projects in Karabakh and East Zangezur - official (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The UN plans to expand its projects in Karabakh and East Zangezur, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Dmytro Shlapachenko, told Trend in an interview on the sidelines of the 2026 Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026).

He noted that the UN is ready to support the restoration and reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan in Karabakh and East Zangezur.

"Since I have just started my work, it is very important for me to visit these areas. I am very glad that this Friday, that is, in two days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is organizing a visit for diplomats to both Karabakh and East Zangezur. For me, this visit is important in terms of seeing the development in the areas and the existing challenges, as well as determining how we, as the UN, can support the government in its efforts to restore these areas and in other areas," said Shlapachenko.

According to him, one of the main tasks of the UN is to support the governments of the countries in which it operates in the implementation of the goals set.

"It's clear that the priority of the Azerbaijani government and its large investments in terms of financial, human capital, logistics, and other resources are aimed at the revitalization of these territories. Therefore, the UN will be with the Azerbaijani government and, within the framework of cooperation with it, we plan to expand our projects in these territories," he emphasized.

Shlapachenko pointed out that cooperation with Garabagh University is also one of the important directions for the UN.

"At the UN, we believe that working with young people is one of our main tasks. We are very pleased with the functioning of Karabakh University. This year, we plan to hold UN Day at Garabagh University. The heads of all UN agencies will come there, meet with students, talk to local governments, and discuss the local progress made on the Sustainable Development Goals," the UN official explained.

He also said that this initiative will be the first step for the UN to better understand the needs of the territories and determine in which areas it can provide real support.

"Of course, we'll be guided by the decisions of the government regarding these territories and will work in cooperation with the government," Shlapachenko noted.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan noted that the Baku Climate Action Week is also an indicator of Azerbaijan's leadership in the climate field.

"Azerbaijan demonstrated incredible leadership with COP29. The decision to hold COP29 was made very late, and Azerbaijan emerged as a consensus candidate and created a way out of the deadlock. The whole world and the UN are grateful to Azerbaijan for demonstrating such leadership," he stressed.

According to him, Azerbaijan's contribution to the climate agenda isn't limited to statements.

"Azerbaijan contributes to the advancement of the global climate agenda with its own finances. The Baku Climate Action Week is a good example of how Azerbaijan is able to fulfill such a difficult task," said Shlapachenko.

He noted that currently there are geopolitical divisions, wars, and conflicts in the world, and in such conditions, the climate issue is one of the important directions that unites countries.

"Climate change has no borders and affects everyone. If we want to achieve results, we need solidarity, trust, and cooperation. Therefore, I highly appreciate such a leadership role of the Azerbaijani government in the climate field," the UN official added.