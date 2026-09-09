Azerbaijan highlights progress toward lasting peace with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijan's steps toward normalizing relations with Armenia are an indication of the peace process, the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 2026 Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026), Bayramov stated that Azerbaijan’s steps toward normalizing relations with Armenia have already produced concrete results. “Last year, the historic Washington summit, which is well remembered by every Azerbaijani citizen, took place. Important historical documents and decisions were adopted there, and significant messages were delivered. During that historic Washington summit, President Ilham Aliyev stated in his address at the White House that peace had already been achieved for Azerbaijan,” Bayramov said.

According to the minister, subsequent developments have demonstrated that Azerbaijan’s approach and unilateral steps have contributed to advancing the normalization process. “In the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, important steps have been taken since October, including the removal of restrictions on the transit of cargo to and from Armenia through Azerbaijan’s territory, followed by the start of exports of Azerbaijani oil products to Armenia and, currently, efforts to expand the range of such products,” he said.

Bayramov noted that meetings between civil society representatives, as well as contacts between officials from both countries held in Azerbaijan and Armenia, also demonstrate progress in the normalization process. “All of this is a clear example and indication of this progress,” the minister added.

He also referred to the joint statement signed by the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia during the Washington summit and witnessed by the US President. “The statement noted that after the initialing of the peace agreement, which took place in August last year, the necessary steps to complete the process should be finalized. This, of course, includes holding a referendum in Armenia and adopting a new Constitution,” Bayramov said.

The minister stressed that the timing and format of these steps are part of Armenia’s internal processes. “We hear various messages from the Armenian leadership in the public sphere in this regard. Following the elections held in Armenia earlier this year, the Armenian Prime Minister stated that by the end of the year the text of constitutional amendments would be presented to the public, followed by a referendum,” he said.

Bayramov emphasized that these steps must be carried out by Armenia. “We will monitor this process, we are waiting for it, and our approach remains unchanged. To fully complete the process and put the final signatures on the peace agreement, we will naturally await the completion of these steps,” Azerbaijan’s foreign minister said.

Touching on Azerbaijan’s contribution to international climate cooperation within the framework of its COP presidency, Bayramov noted that Baku continues to support global climate initiatives.

He said that Azerbaijan, Colombia and Brazil prepared the Belem Climate Roadmap with the aim of continuing initiatives launched during Azerbaijan’s COP29 presidency.

Bayramov added that numerous events are being held during Baku Climate Action Week with the participation of the COP presidencies of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Brazil and Australia.

He also reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s support for COP31, which will be hosted by Australia in November, and noted close cooperation with Türkiye in the preparation process.