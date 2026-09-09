Japarov names peace, unity and stability Kyrgyzstan’s core values

Photo: Press Service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, named peace, national unity, and the stability of the state as Kyrgyzstan’s main values.

According to the Kyrgyz president's press service, he made the statement on September 9 while addressing deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh.

"Our greatest wealth is peace in the country, unity of the people and stability of the state," the president said.

Sadyr Japarov noter, there will always be issues in society that require discussion. However, differences should not turn into hostility, while discussions should not develop into confrontation.

The president called on influential public figures, government and political officials, lawmakers, experts, community leaders, journalists and bloggers to consider their responsibility to society when making public statements.

He also warned against deliberately escalating issues that affect people's feelings in order to gain political dividends or set one part of society against another.

Sadyr Japarov called on citizens not to succumb to provocative and irresponsible statements aimed at focusing on shortcomings and dividing society.

"Populist and demagogic statements benefit neither their authors, nor society, nor the people, nor the Motherland," the president noted.

He stressed that public discussions should be based on reliable information and aimed at addressing existing problems.

"Our greatest wealth is peace in the country, unity of the people and stability of the state," Sadyr Japarov said.

The president called on social groups to join efforts in support of constructive initiatives and positive changes in the country.