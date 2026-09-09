President Japarov urges evidence-based fight against corruption

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov called for bringing cases of corruption in government institutions to public attention based on verified and substantiated evidence.

According to the Kyrgyz president's press service, the head of state made the statement on September 9 during a session of the Jogorku Kenesh.

"If there are cases of corruption in government institutions, I urge you to bring such facts to public attention based on verified and substantiated evidence. This will be a great help to the state. I will stand with you and support such initiatives," Sadyr Japarov said.

Sadyr Japarov noted that identifying corruption and providing reliable information about such cases can provide significant assistance to the state.

"If there are cases of corruption in government institutions, I urge you to bring such facts to public attention based on verified and substantiated evidence. This will be a great help to the state," he said.

The president said he would support such initiatives.

At the same time, Japarov warned that strict measures would be taken within the law against individuals who spread false information, mislead people and have a negative impact on the country's development.

He also called on members of the public to refrain from populist and demagogic statements and not to use contentious issues to divide society.

According to the president, public discussions should be based on verified facts and contribute to solving problems rather than escalating confrontation.