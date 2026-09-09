Kazakhstan harvests over 6.3 million tons of agricultural crops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Kazakhstan has harvested more than 6.3 million tons of agricultural crops as part of the ongoing harvest campaign.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh Government.

"As of now, farmers have harvested 906,500 tons of oilseeds, 2.4 million tons of vegetables, 1.8 million tons of melons and gourds, and 1.2 million tons of potatoes", the government said.

Regional headquarters are coordinating fieldwork and ensuring the necessary conditions for the timely completion of the harvest campaign.

A total of 401,100 tons of diesel fuel has been allocated to the regions for harvesting and autumn fieldwork.

The government also continues to provide agricultural producers with mineral fertilizers. Given an annual requirement of 2.3 million tons, contracts have already been signed and 2 million tons, or 85% of the annual volume, have been supplied.

"This makes it possible to address two key objectives simultaneously - ensuring the uninterrupted completion of the current harvest campaign and timely preparing farmers for the next production cycle," the government said.

At this stage, the key priorities are the timely completion of harvesting, ensuring the proper storage of the collected crops, quality grain acceptance, and the formation of sufficient food grain reserves.

"The expected volume of the new harvest allows us to speak of strong food potential and creates conditions for supplying the domestic market with quality grain, as well as further developing the export potential of the domestic agro-industrial complex," the government said.

Work to ensure the country's food security and sustainable development of the agro-industrial complex is ongoing.