Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna shares investment plans through 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna sovereign wealth fund plans to complete investment projects worth 3.2 trillion tenge (about $7 billion) in 2026, Chairman of the Fund's Management Board Nurlan Zhakupov said during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the presidential press service, Tokayev received a report on the activities of Samruk-Kazyna, the implementation of key production and financial targets, and major infrastructure projects.

Among the projects scheduled for completion in 2026 are the construction of the Moyynty-Kyzylzhar and Darbaza-Maktaaral railway lines, modernization of the Altynkol-Zhetygen and Beineu-Mangystau railway sections, construction of a gas processing plant at the Kashagan field, modernization of Almaty CHPP-2, construction of a combined-cycle power plant in Turkestan Region and a hybrid power plant.

The Fund is also completing the construction of a data center in Astana and a fiber-optic communication line across the Caspian Sea.

Zhakupov also briefed the president on Samruk-Kazyna's investment portfolio. In 2027-2029, the Fund plans to implement 38 projects worth 21 trillion tenge ($46.21 billion) in the energy, oil and gas, transport and digital infrastructure sectors.

He also reported on the implementation of the Fund's social projects. Priority areas include the construction of healthcare and social facilities, the opening of 55 centers for children with disabilities and 46 inclusion support rooms, as well as the development of sports and educational infrastructure.

"The President set a number of tasks across the key areas of the Fund's activities," the presedential press service said.

The currency conversion was made by Trend based on the official exchange rate of 1 USD = 454.46 tenge as of September 9.