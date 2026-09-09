South Korean GH EnA explores energy-efficient greenhouse in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. South Korea’s GH EnA Co., Ltd. is exploring the development of a modern greenhouse complex powered by renewable energy in Uzbekistan’s Fergana region, as the two sides seek to expand cooperation on energy-efficient agricultural technologies.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana regional administration, following a meeting between Fergana region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and GH EnA CEO Park Ji-hong during a working visit to South Korea.

Company representatives presented the main components of the proposed project, including the modern technologies planned for the greenhouse complex and solutions designed to improve its energy efficiency.

Bozorov highlighted the growing importance of introducing advanced and energy-saving technologies into Uzbekistan’s agricultural sector, particularly the development of modern greenhouses operating on alternative energy sources.

“Expanding the use of advanced and energy-efficient technologies in agriculture is becoming increasingly important for Uzbekistan, particularly in the development of modern greenhouse facilities powered by alternative energy sources,” the Fergana regional administration said.

The governor welcomed the company’s proposals and expressed the region’s readiness to provide practical support for the implementation of promising projects.

The discussions also covered the possibility of implementing other projects in Fergana region, although no additional details were disclosed.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan seeks to modernize agricultural production through technologies that can improve energy efficiency and reduce reliance on conventional energy sources.

Renewable-powered greenhouse facilities could provide an opportunity to combine modern agricultural production with more efficient energy use, while supporting the development of high-tech farming infrastructure in the region.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue cooperation, work in detail on the technical and economic aspects of the proposed greenhouse project and move toward practical steps for its implementation.

The Fergana regional administration said it would continue providing the necessary support as the project partners develop the initiative and assess its feasibility.