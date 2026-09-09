Iran’s Pezeshkian ties energy savings to easing sanctions challenges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. If Iran manages to save even 10% of its energy consumption, its problems will be significantly reduced.

According to the press service of the Iranian president, President Masoud Pezeshkian made this statement today (September 9) during a meeting with representatives of the Charitable foundations and organizations in Tehran.

“Iran must protect and properly utilize its national capital and resources, regardless of sanctions, the naval blockade, pressure, and problems created by the opposing side against Iran,” he said.

Pezeshkian noted that local potential, civic solidarity, cooperation among social institutions, and the targeted use of existing opportunities can be leveraged more actively to address the country’s challenges.

“Opposing parties are trying to create various problems. Iran must focus on itself and not rely on others to solve its problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, starting on September 8, the third-tier gasoline price in Iran was raised from 50,000 rials (approximately $0.003) per liter to 100,000 rials (approximately $0.06). For gasoline consumers in Iran who own cars, the price is 15,000 rials (approximately $0.009) per liter for a monthly purchase of 60 liters and 30,000 rials (approximately $0.01) per liter for a monthly purchase of 50 liters. A third price applies when the 110-liter quota is exceeded. Following the price changes, gasoline consumption in Iran is expected to decrease by at least 3 million liters per day. Over a five-month period (from March 21 through August 22, 2026), the country produced about 122 million liters of gasoline daily, while consumption stood at 132 million liters.