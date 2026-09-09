Uzbekistan, Serbia step up cooperation on Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Uzbekistan and Serbia have agreed to strengthen transport and logistics cooperation, including expanding road freight routes, transit connectivity, and cooperation in support of the Middle Corridor.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan’s Transport Ministry, following a meeting in Belgrade between Uzbek Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov and Serbian Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Aleksandra Sofronijević, held as part of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Serbia.

The sides discussed the development of international road transportation between the two countries, expansion of transit routes and more effective use of the Middle Corridor’s potential. They also reviewed prospects for implementing infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening transport connectivity.

Particular attention was given to increasing the role of the Middle Corridor, a multimodal trade route linking Central Asia with Europe through the Caspian Sea and South Caucasus.

“Expanding transport cooperation and making more effective use of the Middle Corridor will contribute to strengthening logistics links between Central Asia and Europe,” the Uzbek Transport Ministry said.

The meeting resulted in the signing of documents covering international road transportation and cooperation in support of the Middle Corridor.

The agreements are expected to provide a framework for further developing transport and logistics links between Uzbekistan and Serbia and improving connectivity between Central Asian and European markets.

For Uzbekistan, stronger cooperation with Serbia could support the development of additional transportation routes toward European destinations, while Serbia’s position in southeastern Europe provides a potential link to wider European transport networks.

The two sides agreed to continue cooperation on transport connectivity and infrastructure initiatives, with the latest agreements providing a basis for further practical work in the sector.

The meeting was held amid broader efforts by Uzbekistan and Serbia to expand bilateral economic cooperation, following the establishment of strategic partnership relations between the two countries.