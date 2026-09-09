QazaqGaz, CNCEC discuss next stage of Kashagan gas plant project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz and China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC) discussed further steps to implement a project to construct a gas processing plant at the Kashagan field, according to the Kazakh company.

This was announced in a statement by QazaqGaz’s press service following talks between Chairman Alibek Zhamauov and CNCEC Chairman Mo Ding’e during the QazaqGaz delegation’s visit to China.

According to the information, the parties discussed the current status of the project, completion of the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) and preparations for the transition to the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) stage.

"The 2.5 billion cubic meter per year plant will use advanced licensed technologies to process and purify highly sour associated petroleum gas. The project is expected to increase commercial gas production, address sour gas utilization and contribute to Kazakhstan's energy security, stable domestic gas supplies and export potential,", QazaqGaz said.

The parties also discussed the project's technical and commercial parameters and further coordination of work.

Following the talks, QazaqGaz and CNCEC agreed to synchronize work schedules and continue coordinating contractual documentation to move the project to the next stage.

According to the Kazakh company, CNCEC has experience in implementing large-scale chemical and oil and gas projects, including facilities involving complex technological processes.

According to NCOC, Kashagan is one of the largest oil discoveries made in recent decades, with estimated recoverable oil reserves of approximately 9–13 billion barrels (1–2 billion metric tons). The reservoir is located about 80 kilometers offshore from Atyrau in the North Caspian Sea, in waters 3–4 meters deep, with the reservoir lying at a depth of more than 4,200 meters below the seabed.