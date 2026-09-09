Kyrgyzstan sums up digitalization reform for student medical examinations

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Kyrgyzstan has completed a reform to digitalize preventive medical examinations and disease records for students.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the results of the reform were reviewed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev during a staff meeting.

The reform was implemented as part of the 100-day Government Accelerators program launched on May 18, 2026.

As part of the reform, medical certificate No. 095/u and preventive medical examination card No. 026/u were transferred to electronic format.

Digital modules were developed within the Sanarip Clinic information system, while electronic data exchange between healthcare and education systems was established.

Medical workers can now prepare the documents electronically, after which they are made available to educational organizations and parents through the Tunduk mobile application.

Previously, the documents were mainly prepared on paper and transferred manually between healthcare and educational institutions. The results of preventive examinations were also not consolidated into a single information database.

Last year, more than 2 million children were expected to undergo preventive medical examinations, while the actual coverage stood at 89%.

The reform is expected to save around 50 million soms in budget funds, while reducing paperwork and the administrative burden on healthcare and educational organizations.

The new system will also enable the creation of a unified database on preventive examinations and morbidity among students for monitoring and management decisions.