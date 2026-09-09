Building local expertise in renewable energy and energy efficiency - bp

bp, on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz projects - SOCAR, TPAO, LUKOIL, SGC, NICO, MOL, INPEX, ExxonMobil, MVM and ONGC Videsh - is pleased to announce the launch of a social investment project aimed at supporting the development of local expertise in renewable energy and energy efficiency in Azerbaijan.

The initiative is part of bp and its co-venturers’ commitment to strengthening local capabilities and supporting long-term skills development in the country.

The project is designed to develop highly qualified local trainers in renewable energy and energy efficiency who can independently deliver training programmes in line with high professional and teaching standards.

As part of the initiative, 20 local specialists have been selected to take part in the ‘Train-the-Trainer’ learning programme, which will be delivered by the Berlin-based Renewable Energy Academy, an internationally recognized institution specializing in renewable energy and energy efficiency training.

The programme will include approximately 50 hours of self-paced online learning, followed by eight half-day live virtual training sessions. By combining technical knowledge with modern teaching methods, the programme will help participants strengthen both their subject matter expertise and training skills. Participants will learn how to independently and effectively design, deliver and evaluate training courses, while benefiting from international best practice and adapting training approaches to local needs. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a ‘Train-the-Trainer’ certificate.

The project is expected to create a sustainable foundation for future capacity building in renewable energy and energy efficiency by enabling local specialists to share their knowledge and support wider skills development in these fields.

Addressing an event held today to mark the launch of the project, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli OBE, bp vice president for the Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye region, said: "Building local capabilities and supporting skills development remain among the priorities of our social investment activities in Azerbaijan. As the country advances its energy transition ambitions, there is a growing need for qualified professionals who can help develop and share knowledge in renewable energy and energy efficiency. Through this project, we aim not only to equip participants with advanced technical and training skills, but also to help establish a sustainable local training capacity that can continue creating value well beyond the duration of the programme.”

The cost of this one-year project is 83,663 AZN ($49,000).

The project will be implemented by the Economic Cooperation Organization Clean Energy Center (CECECO).