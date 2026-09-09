Kazakhstan’s grain harvest moves ahead of last year’s pace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Kazakhstan has harvested 61.6% of its grain crops, threshing 13.5 million tons of grain.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh government.

"According to the Ministry of Agriculture, as of September 9, the harvest campaign is ongoing in the country. Farmers have harvested 9.6 million hectares of grain crops, or 61.6% of the total area. A total of 13.5 million tons of grain has been threshed, with an average yield of 14.1 centners per hectare," the government said.

Harvesting operations this year are proceeding significantly ahead of the pace recorded during the same period in 2025, while the quality characteristics of the incoming harvest remain stable, the government noted.

Licensed grain-receiving facilities have already received 2.83 million tons of grain, compared with 552,700 tons during the same period last year. Thus, the volume of grain received has increased more than fivefold year-on-year.

Particular attention is being paid to the quality of the harvest. Laboratory tests showed that 93% of the soft wheat received belongs to food-grade classes.

Third-class wheat accounts for 75% of food-grade wheat, while fourth-class wheat makes up 18%. Fifth-class and off-grade wheat account for 7%.

The government also noted that gluten content of more than 28% was recorded in 51% of the tested soft wheat. Another 23.6% had gluten content of 25%-27%, while 25.4% had a gluten content of 23%-24%.

"These figures indicate the high food potential of the new harvest and create the necessary conditions for supplying the domestic market with quality grain, as well as further developing the export potential of the domestic agro-industrial complex," the government said.