Azerbaijan talks climate change affect on countries facing conflicts, forced displacement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Climate change has serious consequences for countries facing conflicts, forced displacement, and humanitarian needs, especially for least developed countries and small island states, the Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said at an event held within the framework of the Baku Climate Action Week, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that climate change puts additional pressure on vulnerable communities, livelihoods, food and water security, development, and long-term stability.

Babayev pointed out that in this context, the Baku Climate and Peace Action Center (Baku Center) was established within the framework of COP29.

According to him, the goal of the Center is to support vulnerable countries in the fight against the negative impacts of global climate change through the Green Climate Fund's preparedness program.

"The international community has already made important commitments on climate action, peace, relief, and recovery. Now we must ensure their effective implementation," he also said.

Babayev emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to advancing the climate and peace agenda and preserving the spirit of solidarity that marked COP29.

The third day of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026) is underway.

The program of the third day will focus on issues such as the transition from climate commitments to concrete action, climate financing, youth participation in climate processes, artificial intelligence and climate technologies, energy efficiency, methane emissions reduction, water resources management, and cultural heritage protection.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are attending the events.

Now in its third year, Baku Climate Action Week is being held in parallel with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week for the first time this year. The Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week will feature a series of sessions, panel discussions and other events on climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

BCAW 2026 will continue until September 11.