Get an additional 3% bonus on purchases with your Birbank Taksit card this September

Birbank Taksit cardholders can earn an additional 3% bonus on purchases made in September. As part of the campaign running from September 2 to 30, 2026, customers will receive an additional 3% bonus on one-time or installment payments of 50 AZN or more made with their Birbank Taksit card.

The campaign is available to both customers who have selected a monthly bonus category and those who have not. Customers who have selected a bonus category can earn both the bonus offered for purchases within their chosen category and an additional 3% bonus under the campaign when making one-time payments. Customers who have not selected a bonus category will receive a 3% bonus on eligible payments in accordance with the campaign terms.

Registration is required to participate in the campaign.

Register via the following link: www.b-b.az/ccb

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 116 branches, 51 divisions and 13 Digital Centers. For more information about the Birbank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.