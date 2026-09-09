bp calls green energy transition irreversible process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The transition to green energy is an irreversible process, bp's Vice President for the Caspian-Central Asia-Türkiye region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, said at the presentation of a new social investment project by bp and its partners to support the development of local specialists in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that one of the skeptical approaches regarding electric cars is the use of raw materials such as natural gas in the production of the electricity they use.

"One of the skeptical thoughts regarding the use of electric cars is the use of raw materials such as natural gas in the production of the electricity they use. However, a comparison of the emissions of traditional internal combustion engine cars and the emissions resulting from the use of natural gas in the production of electricity shows that the difference is many times smaller," Aslanbayli explained.

He pointed out that a similar situation is observed in the heating of buildings and apartments.

"There is a many times difference between the emissions resulting from direct gas combustion at home and the emissions resulting from the use of electricity, even if that electricity is obtained from fossil fuels. This fact shows that the transition to green energy is an inevitable and irreversible path," emphasized the vice president.

Aslanbayli also noted that the formation of the country's human capital is of particular importance in the process of energy transition.

"Regardless of when the transition occurs, the formation of specialized human capital, knowledge, skills and experience in this area is part of the energy sector strategy and the country's strategic security interests," he mentioned.

According to him, the historical experience gained by Azerbaijan in the oil and gas sector shows the importance of planning personnel training in the field of renewable energy in advance.

"After 1994, when the new oil strategy began to be implemented, we didnət have enough local specialists familiar with modern technologies, and we had to attract specialists from outside. In order to avoid a similar situation in the field of renewable energy, the personnel potential must be planned in a timely and purposeful manner," Aslanbayli said.

He noted that the trainings, initiated by the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization, combine local skills with international experience.

"Experienced international organizations such as the Renewables Academy (RENAC) are involved in these trainings. The goal is to form local trainers, disseminate international knowledge within the country, and continue the program with the joint certification of RENAC," he stressed.

Aslanbayli also briefed on other projects implemented in the field of renewable energy and personnel training.

He noted that a Renewable Energy Center has been established at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU). With the support of bp and the Ministry of Science and Education, a dual diploma program at the master's level is being implemented between the University of Warwick in the UK and ASOIU.

"There has already been one graduation under this program, and admission will continue in the future," Aslanbayli said.

According to him, important work is also being done in the field of vocational education.

"Workshops have been formed in two vocational schools with partners to support new curricula on solar and wind energy," he noted.

Aslanbayli also announced that the first textbook, "Introduction to renewable energy" in the Azerbaijani language, has been prepared and presented to the public jointly with the Baku Higher Oil School.

According to him, a project to establish a new laboratory on energy storage systems and renewable energy has also been launched at Baku State University.

"As a traditional oil, gas, and energy company, steps are being taken within the company to support the energy transition.

As an organization that has been operating in Azerbaijan for more than 30 years and plans to continue its activities for the next 25-30 years, we feel a corporate responsibility to society. The formation of a new generation of specialists in the field of renewable energy remains a priority goal," Aslanbayli added.