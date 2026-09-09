Kyrgyzstan sums up reform to expand pension insurance access for labor migrants

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Kyrgyzstan has completed a reform aimed at expanding access to the state pension insurance system for citizens working abroad.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the results of the reform were reviewed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev during a staff meeting.

"The first reform aims to expand access to state pension insurance for migrant workers. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan working abroad can now participate in the state pension insurance system remotely, make voluntary contributions, and thereby build up their pension entitlements while outside the country," the statement says.

The reform was initiated on May 18, 2026, as part of the 100-day Government Accelerators program aimed at addressing social and economic issues.

As a result, Kyrgyz citizens abroad can remotely participate in the state pension insurance system, pay voluntary insurance contributions and build their pension rights without returning to Kyrgyzstan to complete administrative procedures.

The reform removed several administrative barriers that had previously limited access to the system. Citizens abroad can now register and obtain an electronic signature through the Tunduk mobile application without using a mobile phone number.

Remote access to the taxpayer’s office was also provided, allowing citizens to arrange voluntary pension insurance and obtain the relevant insurance policy.

In addition, voluntary insurance contributions can now be paid remotely by bank card.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the reform has made state pension services more accessible to Kyrgyz citizens regardless of where they are located.