Iran condemns U.S. attack on its oil tankers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Iran strongly condemns the U.S. military's attack on several Iranian oil tankers last night.

This was reflected in a statement by the Iranian MFA.

"The U.S. military's attack on several Iranian oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman last night reflected the continuation of military attacks, naval blockade and economic warfare, and blatant violations of the UN and human rights," the statement pointed out.

The MFA noted that the U.S. attack on Iranian merchant ships is a dangerous escalation of tensions in the region, as well as a clear threat to regional and international peace and security.

"In response to the U.S. military's attack on Iranian oil tankers, Iranian armed forces fired on U.S. military bases and facilities in Jordan, as well as several U.S. ships, which are still supporting US military attacks against Iran," the statement said.

According to the statement, Iran, while protecting its national interests and sovereignty in the face of U.S. attacks, notes that the Iranian armed forces will never hesitate to defend the country's legitimate interests and will respond decisively to any attack.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry once again reminded the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General to take immediate action against the violation of international peace and security in connection with the U.S. attacks against Iran.

Meanwhile, on July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a breach of the ceasefire and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran launched missile and drone strikes against U.S. military targets in the Persian Gulf region. Although Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to the negotiating table, disagreements over security in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program, and other issues leave the future of the peace process uncertain. At present, commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has once again come to a virtual standstill.