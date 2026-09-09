Turkmenistan expands e-payment access with national satellite in Ahal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Turkmenistan is expanding access to electronic payments for residents of two villages in the Ahal region following the establishment of an internet connection via the national satellite.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Turkmen government on September 9.

According to the report, the villages of Ataguýy and Bori in the Dervezin village council of Gokdepe district were connected to the telephone network and internet by specialists from Ahalte­kom.

"The connection was established using the national “TürkmenÄlem 52°E” satellite, providing residents with high-speed internet, digital government services, electronic payments and online education.

The project is also expected to facilitate information exchange and support the development of small businesses in remote areas," the report says.

The expansion of satellite-based communications infrastructure in the regions is being carried out as part of Turkmenistan’s state digitalization strategy and telecommunications network development.

For reference, Turkmenistan’s first national communications satellite, TürkmenÄlem 52°E, was launched in April 2015 from Cape Canaveral. Built by France’s Thales Alenia Space, the satellite operates from a geostationary orbit at 52°E and has 38 active Ku-band transponders. It provides telecommunications services including data transmission and satellite internet and is operated by CJSC Turkmen Hemrasy.

The satellite has also been used to extend telecommunications and internet services to remote settlements, including areas where terrestrial infrastructure is limited. Internet access, in turn, provides a connection to digital services such as electronic banking and payments. Turkmenistan has identified the development of banking and trade services among the areas supported by the expansion of reliable communications infrastructure.