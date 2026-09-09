UNECE highlights strategic environmental assessment for Azerbaijan’s projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijan can enhance the competitiveness of its projects through strategic environmental assessment, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the UNECE, Dmitry Mariyasin said during Baku Climate Action Week, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the development of future mobility requires the active participation of automakers, mobility companies, and the technology community.

Mariyasin noted that the design of future mobility depends to a large extent on the IT sector, which plays a key role in creating digital ecosystems that are resilient to climate change and help reduce emissions.

“One example relevant to Azerbaijan is the development of the Trans-Caspian Corridor as a ‘green’ corridor. When designing port infrastructure and intermodal terminals, it is essential to take climate factors into account from the very beginning. This makes such facilities more competitive, efficient, and profitable,” he said.

He added that strategic environmental assessment is often perceived by the business community as an additional requirement or a filter imposed by the government that reduces the competitiveness of projects.

“In fact, strategic environmental assessment and environmental impact assessment are investments that contribute to increased competitiveness rather than creating obstacles,” Mariyasin said.

According to him, future projects, especially in upper-middle-income countries, can be improved through the early implementation of strategic environmental assessment.

Mariyasin added that Azerbaijan is a leader in this area.

The third day of “Baku Climate Action Week 2026” (BCAW 2026) is underway.

The program for the third day focuses on issues such as the transition from climate commitments to concrete actions, climate finance, youth participation in climate processes, artificial intelligence and climate technologies, energy efficiency, methane emission reduction, water resource management, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

The events are attended by representatives of state and government agencies from various countries, international organizations, experts, and representatives of financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society.

Climate Action Week in Baku, now in its third year, is being held this year for the first time in conjunction with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week. As part of the Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week, a series of sessions, panel discussions, and other events will be held, focusing on combating climate change, climate finance, sustainable development, and accelerating climate action.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026) will run through September 11.